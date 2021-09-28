Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani to join Congress today, posters put up outside party office

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani will be joining the Congress party today, September 28, in the evening. As per reports, the induction ceremony will be attended by several senior party leaders.

According to media reports, posters welcoming both the leaders have been put up outside the Congress office in Delhi prior to their induction in the party. Sources have stated that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Hardik Patel will be present during their induction.

As per agency reports, Rahul Gandhi is building a team of young leaders, and Kumar and Mevani are expected to play a crucial role in this team. The induction ceremony of both the leaders is expected to take place today, September 28, in the evening.

The party is said to be strategizing a national movement against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For this, influential youth leaders have been identified and Gandhi is constituting a team of these young leaders, as per sources.

“Kanhaiya Kumar will serve as an important young face of the party in Bihar and will also have a national role to play," said sources, as per media reports. They further said that Kumar recently met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the matter.

The induction ceremony for Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani was earlier scheduled for September 27, which is the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, but had to be pushed to September 28 in view of the Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers yesterday.

Prior to joining the Congress party, Kanhaiya Kumar started his political career by joining CPI and becoming a member of the National Executive Council, a top decision-making body of the party. Meanwhile, Jignesh Mevani was an independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM).

(With ANI inputs)