Video: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, says 'even Lord Shiva can't save Shiv Sena if...'

Kangana Ranaut on Uddhav Thackeray resignation: She had a run-in with the Sena government in 2020 (File)

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut took a sharp jibe at Uddhav Thackeray who resigned as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday. She invoked the Hanuman Chalisa row and said if the Shiv Sena banned the sacred text in the state, not even Lord Shiva could have saved it.

"After 1975, this time is the most important time in history. In 1975, JP Narayan's slogan had shaken the corridors of power. In 2020, I had said the democracy was a promise, those who break this promise due to arrogance, their pride would surely shatter," she said in a video on Instagram.

"Hanuman ji is believed to be the 12th avatar of Lord Shiva. Now if the Shiv Sena bans Hanuman Chalisa, then not even Lord Shiva could have saved them," she added.