Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Video: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, says 'even Lord Shiva can't save Shiv Sena if...'

Kangana Ranaut video on Uddhav Thackeray: She invoked the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Video: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, says 'even Lord Shiva can't save Shiv Sena if...'
Kangana Ranaut on Uddhav Thackeray resignation: She had a run-in with the Sena government in 2020 (File)

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut took a sharp jibe at Uddhav Thackeray who resigned as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday. She invoked the Hanuman Chalisa row and said if the Shiv Sena banned the sacred text in the state, not even Lord Shiva could have saved it.

"After 1975, this time is the most important time in history. In 1975, JP Narayan's slogan had shaken the corridors of power. In 2020, I had said the democracy was a promise, those who break this promise due to arrogance, their pride would surely shatter," she said in a video on Instagram. 

"Hanuman ji is believed to be the 12th avatar of Lord Shiva. Now if the Shiv Sena bans Hanuman Chalisa, then not even Lord Shiva could have saved them," she added. 

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.