Kangana Ranaut's big, shocking statement on Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP says, women feel uncomfortable with him

Her remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter, asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament.

Kangana Ranaut and Rahul Gandhi's dynamics have been quite intriguing, with Mandi MP frequently criticising the LoP leader's politics and statements. Often, she has called him "anti-India" and accused him of having an "anti-India mindset" after the Supreme Court pulled him up for his remarks on the Indian Army. In the latest, Kangana questioned his alleged conduct and behaviour, claiming that women get uncomfortable. She accused him of "heckling" those giving interviews.

What did Kangana Ranaut say against Rahul Gandhi?

Speaking with ANI, Ranaut said, "We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a 'tapori' and heckles those giving interviews. He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame."

Her remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter, asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Led by the former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, the signatories stated that the March 12 incident was "deeply concerning" and reflected "conscious disregard for parliamentary authority." Speaking with ANI, SP Vaid said that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition and shows a "sense of entitlement and arrogance".

Rahul Gandhi's controversial behaviour in Parliament

"84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and former lawyers have addressed this letter to the public stating that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition, which is a very responsible post. His behaviour shows a sense of entitlement and arrogance. He indulges in theatrics; he sits on the steps of the Parliament and sips tea amid slogannering. I think Rahul Gandhi does not understand the importance of the post of LoP," he said.

He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, urging him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP."We want him to understand this and apologise to the nation for all that has happened until now. Despite Speaker Om Birla appealing to him to maintain the dignity of the house, Rahul Gandhi doesn't understand. He has made a laughingstock of himself. We want him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP. There should be humbleness, not arrogance & sense of entitlement. What happened on 12th March was deplorable. Rahul Gandhi must understand his responsibility, because people listen when he speaks. The aspirations of the nation rest on the discussion that takes place in the Parliament and the laws emerging from it," he said.

The letter by the signatories stated that Parliament is not a venue for spectacle or political theatre, and Rahul Gandhi's conduct represents a clear disregard for established norms of behaviour and decorum.

(With ANI inputs)