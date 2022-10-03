Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Will continue to support government’: Kangana Ranaut opens up about her rumoured entry in politics

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut talked about her possible entry into politics and her praise for the current government in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 06:06 AM IST

‘Will continue to support government’: Kangana Ranaut opens up about her rumoured entry in politics
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File photo)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about political issues and has often taken a clear stance about issues pertaining to the country and the central government. Being bold about her political opinions, there have been several rumours about Ranaut joining politics soon.

Now, the Tanu weds Manu actress has opened up about her stance on her possible entry into politics in India and has also talked about how she supports the current government in India, which is headed by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

As per ANI reports, Kangana Ranaut spoke to the reporters about making more movies on politics in the future, and she continued support for the current regime in India. The actress said that she will keep on supporting “those who serve the country.”

The Manikarnika actress said, “I look forward to serving those who are doing good for the country. I will support those who are serving the country in every possible way.” She further dismissed the claims of her joining politics anytime soon.

 

 

Speaking to reporters, Kangana Ranaut said, “I have no intentions of entering politics and fighting elections right now. As an artist, I am interested in Indian politics. I will continue to make movies about politics in future.”

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary, actor Kangana Ranaut shared a video on social media paying tributes to the leader.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Queen actor remembered the former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and shared the throwback video of his speech.

The Bollywood actress on Sunday also attended the auction of the gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bid on two items related to ‘Ram Janam bhumi’. The Manikarnika actor, who placed her bid on ‘Ram Janam bhumi mitti’ and ‘Ram Mandir model’, took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her visit.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopter to be inducted in IAF tomorrow, know all about the combat aircrafts

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.