Kangana Ranaut in legal trouble for derogatory remarks against farmers' protest

Reportedly, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a police complaint against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for making derogatory remarks against the farmers and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on social media on Saturday, November 20.

The Sikh body called the actor's remarks disrespectful and insulting towards their community. They also claimed that Kangana, through her Instagram stories is deliberately trying to portray the farmer protest as the 'Khalistani movement'.

The Sikh body has also allegedly said, "And further dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists and recalling the massacre and genocide that happened during 1984 and earlier as planned and calculated move on part of (former prime minister) Smt. Indira Gandhi."

Filed a Police Complaint agnst #KanganaRanaut for her disrespectful, contemptuous & insulting post on Instagram for calling whole Sikh Community as Khalistani terrorists & by saying that PM Indira Gandhi had crushed them as mosquitoes @CPDelhi @CPMumbaiPolice @ANI @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/fZ50gxGcjS — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 20, 2021

The DSGMC has asked for immediate action against the actor for spreading hate and malicious content against the Sikh community. They said, "It is submitted that the post is deliberately prepared and shared with criminal intention to hurt the feelings of the Sikh community."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, DSGMC President and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said in a tweet, "She should either be put in a mental hospital or in jail. We demand strict action from govt for her hateful content on Instagram."

#KanganaRanaut doesn’t deserve Padam Shri

In fact she needs good psychiatrist & mental hospital. https://t.co/lbm90uymHJ November 20, 2021

The letter of complaint was also marked to the additional commissioner of police in Mumbai and the cyber cell of the Delhi Police to initiate quick action possible in any jurisdiction.

The complaint read, "Kangana Ranaut is a renowned actress and has a huge fan following of more than 7.8 million (78 lakh) people on Instagram. Therefore, her intentional, irresponsible and seditious posts have the ability to excite hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the Republic of India."