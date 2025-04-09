Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut alleged that she received an excessive electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for her Manali home, where she does not even reside.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is now serving as a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in the state. Kangana Ranaut alleged that she received an excessive electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for her Manali home, where she does not even reside.

During a recent political event in Mandi, Kangana Ranaut was quoted as saying, "Iss mahine mere Manali ka ghar ka 1 lakh bijli ka bill aaya, jaha main rehti bhi nahi hoon. Itni durdasha ki hui hai. Hum padhte hai aur sharmindagi hoti hai ke yeh kya ho raha hai. (I received an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for my house in Manali this month, even though I am hardly ever there. It is such a miserable condition. I read it and feel ashamed as to what is happening)."

Kangana Ranaut further alleged that the state was in bad condition and there was a need to rid it of the grip of "bhediyas" (wolves).

"Par hamare paas ek mauka hain, aap sab jo mere bhai behen hain, aap log ground pe itna kaam karte hain. Yeh hum sabka hi dayitva hai, ke hame is desh ko, is pradesh ko, unnati ke raaste par chalana hai. Main toh kahungi yeh bhediya hi hai, aur hame hamare pradesh ko inki chungul se nikalna hai (But we have a chance, all of you who are my brothers and sisters, you people do so much work on the ground. This is an obligation for all of us, we have to take this country, this state, on the path of progress. I would say that these are wolves, and we have to free our state from their claws)," Kangana Ranaut said.

Kangana Ranaut entered the world of politics in 2024 after she contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

On the cinematic front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency and will next star in a psychological thriller with R Madhavan. She also has a film titled Bharat Bhagya Vidhata in the works.

