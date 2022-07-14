Emergency: Why was the emergency imposed in 1975?

Emergency 1975 was imposed by Indira Gandhi.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has made waves on the internet as the first look of her upcoming political drama film, Emergency, was released on Thursday. In the first look, she appears to be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Emergency teaser was released to announce the start of the commencement of the shoot. Ranaut, who is known for taking a public stance on political issues, will play the lead role in the film. The emergency -- under which many civil rights of citizens were suspended -- was imposed in 1975 and ended in 1977. Indira Gandhi, who had imposed the emergency, later lost the general elections, only to make a strong comeback in the 1980 general elections. Why was the emergency imposed? What happened during the emergency? All your questions answered on the topic.

Why was the emergency imposed?

Indira Gandhi was at the peak of her power in 1971. She had received a massive mandate in general elections. She had also proactively led the country to a major win in the war with Pakistan. In 1971, her government passed an amendment to the Constitution to overturn the Supreme Court's Golaknath case verdict. The government passed another amendment to abolish the privy purse of erstwhile royal families. The Golaknath case verdict said the government cannot amend the constitution if the proposed change tinkers with the fundamental riots. The 24th amendment was challenged in the Supreme Court again. The Supreme Court restricted Parliament's amendment power saying it can't alter the structure of the Constitution. Later, the government made AN Ray the ChiefJustice of India. He had ruled in favour of the 24th amendment. He had superseded three senior judges -- JM Shelat, KS Hegde and Grover, who had ruled against the 24th amendment. The decisions were opposed by the opposition.

Between December 1973 and March 1974, students had been protesting against the Gujarat education minister. The Central government dissolved the entire assembly over the unrest. A student agitation in Bihar received the support of Gandhian socialist Jayaprakash Narayan. In April 1974, JP asked students, farmers and workers to non-violently protest to bring about change in Indian society. A month later, under trade union leader George Fernandes, railway workers went on a crippling strike. The government tried to brutally suppress the strike.

Meanwhile, Raj Narain, who contested the parliamentary polls against Gandhi, lodged a case against her in the Allahabad High Court alleging fraud. In 1975, the court found Indira Gandhi guilty of the charge of misusing government machinery. The serious charges of fraud had been dropped.

She challenged the judgement in the Supreme Court which upheld the high court verdict. The next day JP organised a rally in Delhi where he said that a police officer must reject the government's order if they were immoral. The statement was construed as trying to incite rebellion. The same day Gandhi asked President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed to declare an emergency.

Gandhi gave three reasons to justify the extreme step - first, India’s security and democracy was in danger owing to the movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan.

The second reason cited was that Indira Gandhi was of the opinion that there was a need for rapid economic development and upliftment of the underprivileged.

Third, she warned against the intervention of powers from abroad which could destabilise and weaken India.