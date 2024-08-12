Twitter
India

India

Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi 'poisonous' man who wants to 'destroy' India: 'He is trying everything to...'

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has attacked Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his support to Hindenburg Research's allegations against SEBI chief Madhuri Puri Buch

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi 'poisonous' man who wants to 'destroy' India: 'He is trying everything to...'
Kangana Ranaut has attacked Rahul Gandhi
Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on social media for his support to the latest Hindenburg investigation alleging SEBI chief’s role in a huge financial scandal. Ranaut, the sitting MP from Mandi, has accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to destabilise India’s security and economy.

The latest report from Hindeburg Research, a US-based investment research firm, has claimed that Madhabi Puri Buch, the SEBI chief, and her husband were complicit in a money siphoning scandal involving Adani group’s offshore funds. The Opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, has raised the issue in the Parliament, demanding Buch’s removal and investigation into the claims.

On Monday, taking to Twitter (now called X), Ranaut, who is an MP from the ruling party BJP, attacked Rahul Gandhi’s support for the research. “Rahul Gandhi is the most dangerous man, he is bitter, poisonous and destructive, his agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister then he might as well destroy this nation,” she wrote.

On the first trading morning after the report was published, Sensex plummeted by 300 points before recovering slightly. Calling this an attack on India’s economy, Ranaut wrote, “Hindenberg report targeting our stock market that Rahul Gandhi was endorsing last night has turned out to be a damp squib. He is trying everything to destabilize this nation its security and economy.”

The actress-turned-MP warned Rahul Gandhi that he will ‘sit in the opposition’ all his life and never be the Prime Minister, as many have predicted. “Mr Gandhi get ready to sit in the opposition all your life and the way you suffering get ready to suffer the glory, the growth and the nationalism of the people of this nation. They will never make you their leader. You are a disgrace,” she concluded her tweet.

On Sunday night, after the issue was raised in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi again raised it on Twitter. Accompanying a video that questioned SEBI’s alleged role in the scandal, he wrote, “The integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson.”

