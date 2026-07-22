Kangana Ranaut accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to lead protesters towards PM Modi's residence: 'Huge security breach'

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to lead protesters toward PM Modi's residence during a Congress protest over the NEET paper leak, calling it a 'huge security breach'.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to lead protesters towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence during an Opposition protest in Delhi. She called it a 'huge security breach' and a serious national concern.

What Kangana Ranaut alleged

Kangana said that the event occurred a day earlier when speaking in Parliament during the Monsoon Session. 'A huge security breach occurred yesterday, and Rahul Gandhi tried his best to direct the protesters towards the residence of the Prime Minister. When a protest was taking place at Janpath, then why was Rahul Gandhi trying to direct the protest towards the PM's residence?

This is a matter of great concern for the nation,' she said. Ranaut added that protesters had been issuing threats, and said Gandhi's action made the situation worse. 'You know how protestors have been threatening, and then Rahul Gandhi does this. This is a matter of great concern for all,' she said.

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Protest over NEET paper leak

On Tuesday, Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge organised a sit-in close to the prime minister's home. Due to police actions against students protesting the purported NEET paper leak, they were calling for PM Modi's resignation. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party, and many other opposition figures were taken away and imprisoned by Delhi Police.

Around 3:30 pm, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah joined the dharna. Ranaut defended the Centre in response to Congress's call for the PM's resignation. 'Every effort is being made by the government on NEET. Why should the prime minister step down? 'He is the world's most popular leader,' she said.