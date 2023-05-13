Kampli, Siruguppa, Bellary Rural, Bellary City, Sandur Assembly elections result 2023 live updates: Congress grabs lead

Bellary City, Sandur Assembly elections result 2023 live updates

The counting of votes in Kampli, Siruguppa, Bellary Rural, Bellary City and Sandur Assembly seats of Karnataka started at 8 AM and according to early trends Congress has grabbed lead in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.

Incumbent Congress MLA JN Ganesh is contesting from Kampli while BJP leader and Transport Minister B Sriramulu is the key candidate from Bellary Rural. Gali Somashekhara Reddy against Anil Lad of the JD(S) and Nara Bharath Reddy of Congress from Bellary City.

At Siruguppa, Congress leader BM Nagraj is in the fray against incumbent BJP legislator MS Somalingappa. From Sandur, Congress leader E Tukaram is in the fray.

Check live updates here: