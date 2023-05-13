Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Kampli, Siruguppa, Bellary Rural, Bellary City, Sandur Assembly elections result 2023 live updates: Congress grabs lead

The counting of votes in Kampli, Siruguppa, Bellary Rural, Bellary City and Sandur Assembly seats of Karnataka started at 8 AM and according to early trends Congress has grabbed lead in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Kampli, Siruguppa, Bellary Rural, Bellary City, Sandur Assembly elections result 2023 live updates: Congress grabs lead
Bellary City, Sandur Assembly elections result 2023 live updates

The counting of votes in Kampli, Siruguppa, Bellary Rural, Bellary City and Sandur Assembly seats of Karnataka started at 8 AM and according to early trends Congress has grabbed lead in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.

Incumbent Congress MLA JN Ganesh is contesting from Kampli while BJP leader and Transport Minister B Sriramulu is the key candidate from Bellary Rural. Gali Somashekhara Reddy against Anil Lad of the JD(S) and Nara Bharath Reddy of Congress from Bellary City.

At Siruguppa, Congress leader BM Nagraj is in the fray against incumbent BJP legislator MS Somalingappa. From Sandur, Congress leader E Tukaram is in the fray.

Check live updates here:

  •  Congress establishes early lead in Siruguppa
  • Counting of votes begin.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka Shimoga Election Result 2023 live updates: Counting begins for Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.