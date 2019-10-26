Kamlesh Tiwari's wife alleges UP government of silencing her voice with money

Kiran Tiwari, the wife of deceased Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of attempting to suppress her voice in speaking against the injustices in probing her husband's murder. Kiran said that the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is trying to "silence" her by giving money and also accused the police of "negligence" in connection to the death of her husband, Kamlesh.

Kiran Tiwari today said in a press conference in Lucknow that the UP Police had not provided her husband with enough security and demanded that the accused in the murder case should be hanged to death. "We have doubts about the police action. Police's negligence is to be blamed for my husband`s murder. I request the government that the accused should be hanged to death at the earliest," she said.

Kiran also claimed that she had not "begged" before the UP government for financial aid but that the government wants to silence her voice by giving money.

The District Magistrate of Sitapur, Akhilesh Tiwari, on Wednesday had handed over a cheque of Rs 15 lakh to Kamlesh Tiwari's wife after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced immediate financial assistance and a house for the family in Mahmudabad earlier in the day.

In the wake of her husband's murder, Kiran has now been elected as the new chief of Hindu Samaj Party – the outfit floated by Kamlesh Tiwari. She said that she will try to fulfil the dreams of her husband to make India a Hindu Rashtra.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Two of them, 34-year-old Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan were arrested by Gujarat`s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on October 22.

Kamlesh Tiwari was allegedly killed by two Ashfaq and Moinuddin on October 18 at his residence in Lucknow's Naka Hindola area. They were identified on the basis of footage in a CCTV camera near the crime scene.

Gujarat ATS had also arrested three other persons in connection with the case. They have been brought to Lucknow for further probe.

Kamlesh Tiwari's post mortem report revealed that he was first shot in the face and then stabbed multiple times before he succumbed to injuries.

It is further mentioned in the post-mortem report that after being repeatedly stabbed, it caused a 12 cm long and 3 cm deep wound in his neck.