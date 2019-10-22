Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: UP Police releases photographs of two suspects

Earlier, it announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh each for information on two suspected killers.

The Uttar Pradesh police which is probing the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case on Monday released photos of two alleged suspected killers of the Hindu Samaj Party leader.

Earlier, it announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh each for information on two suspected killers.

The suspected killers have been identified as Ashfaq and Moinuddin.

In another development that took place on Monday, UP police produced an accused Sayyed Asim Ali, who was arrested by Maharashtra ATS on October 21, in Nagpur court to seek his transit remand.

Also Read: UP police announces Rs 2.50 lakh reward for information on killers of Kamlesh Tiwari

Meanwhile, the probing agencies also brought three other accused in the case from Gujarat to Lucknow who are now under 72-hour transit remand.

Probing agencies have also found that one of the key suspects in the case created a fake account on a social media site to connect with the Hindu Samaj Party leader.

Gujarat ATS has now found that an individual who is also a key suspect identified as Jaimin Bapu (a local leader) created a fake account on Facebook with the name Rohit Solanki in June 2019 to connect with Kamlesh Tiwari. He later became a member of the Hindu Samaj Party as a Gujarat IT cell promoter.

Sources also say that Rohit was likely to meet Tiwari on Friday (October 21), the day he was murdered.

Tiwari's murder case is being jointly probed by UP Police and Gujarat ATS. Also, a three-member SIT is constituted to probe Tiwari's killing.

On Sunday, Tiwari's family met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow and demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

Yogi Adityanath assured the family that they will get justice. The family also demanded a government job for Tiwari's son.

However, Kamlesh's mother Kusum Tiwari after meeting CM Adityanath said she was not satisfied even after she was assured by Aditynath.

"We are not satisfied. There is a lot of pressure on us. We were forcibly taken to Lucknow by the police to meet the UP CM," she added.