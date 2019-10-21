Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: UP police obtains transit remand of another accused arrested by Maharashtra ATS

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Know BCCI's new chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, and his Unwanted records, last one will blow your mind

PM Narendra Modi meets Tesla CEO Elon Musk, I am a fan says Elon Musk after meeting

9 Years Of PM Modi: How PM Promotes Indian Art And Culture With Exquisite Gifts to World Leaders

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homesports

sports

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: UP police obtains transit remand of another accused arrested by Maharashtra ATS

Maharashtra ATS department Nagpur unit arrested another accused in Kamlesh Tiwari's murder case after it received confidential information regarding his involvement in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 05:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Uttar Pradesh Police has produced another accused in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case in Nagpur court and obtained his transit remand after Maharashtra ATS found his involvement in the case.

On the basis of confidential information received to Maharashtra ATS Nagpur Unit regarding the involvement of one suspect identified as Sayyed Asim Ali in the murder case of Kamlesh Tiwari, the department conducted an inquiry.

It was revealed that the suspect Sayyed Asim Ali was in constant touch with other accused in this case. The accused has been arrested by Maharashtra ATS.

In another revelation, it has been found that one of the suspects in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, Ashfaq who created a fake social media profile with the name Rohit Solanki to connect with Kamlesh had also joined the Hindu Samaj Party. He held the position of the party's Gujarat IT cell promoter.

As the investigation is underway, Uttar Pradesh police which is jointly probing Kamlesh Tiwari's murder case with Gujarat ATS announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh each for revealing information that could lead to the arrest of two alleged killers of the Hindu Samaj Party leader.

On Sunday, UP Police in a major breakthrough identified two suspected killers of Kamlesh Tiwari and recovered blood-soaked saffron clothes, bags from a Lucknow hotel where they were staying.

Tiwari's alleged killers have been identified as Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed. They were caught in CCTV recording.

According to probing agencies, Hussain and Pathan had visited Kamlesh Tiwari's residence in Lucknow, sat with him for about half-an-hour before brutally killing him on October 18 (Friday).

The suspected killers met Tiwari on the pretext of gifting him sweets, however, they were actually carrying weapons in the box. They had got the sweet box from a Gujarat shop.

On October 20 (yesterday), Tiwari's family met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow and demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

Yogi Adityanath assured the family that they will get justice. The family also demanded a government job for Tiwari's son.

However, Kamlesh's mother Kusum Tiwari after meeting CM Adityanath said she was not satisfied even after she was assured by him.

"We are not satisfied. There is a lot of pressure on us. We were forcibly taken to Lucknow by the police to meet the UP CM," she added.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

School Holiday 2023: Classes suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, check dates here

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

How IT wiz left Infosys to build Rs 100 crore burger chain with just Rs 20,000 savings; his success story

Viral video: Isha Ambani is all smiles after enjoying dinner date with husband Anand Piramal, watch

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE