Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: UP police obtains transit remand of another accused arrested by Maharashtra ATS

Maharashtra ATS department Nagpur unit arrested another accused in Kamlesh Tiwari's murder case after it received confidential information regarding his involvement in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.

Uttar Pradesh Police has produced another accused in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case in Nagpur court and obtained his transit remand after Maharashtra ATS found his involvement in the case.

On the basis of confidential information received to Maharashtra ATS Nagpur Unit regarding the involvement of one suspect identified as Sayyed Asim Ali in the murder case of Kamlesh Tiwari, the department conducted an inquiry.

It was revealed that the suspect Sayyed Asim Ali was in constant touch with other accused in this case. The accused has been arrested by Maharashtra ATS.

Uttar Pradesh Police produced the accused

In another revelation, it has been found that one of the suspects in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case, Ashfaq who created a fake social media profile with the name Rohit Solanki to connect with Kamlesh had also joined the Hindu Samaj Party. He held the position of the party's Gujarat IT cell promoter.

As the investigation is underway, Uttar Pradesh police which is jointly probing Kamlesh Tiwari's murder case with Gujarat ATS announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh each for revealing information that could lead to the arrest of two alleged killers of the Hindu Samaj Party leader.

On Sunday, UP Police in a major breakthrough identified two suspected killers of Kamlesh Tiwari and recovered blood-soaked saffron clothes, bags from a Lucknow hotel where they were staying.

Tiwari's alleged killers have been identified as Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed. They were caught in CCTV recording.

According to probing agencies, Hussain and Pathan had visited Kamlesh Tiwari's residence in Lucknow, sat with him for about half-an-hour before brutally killing him on October 18 (Friday).

The suspected killers met Tiwari on the pretext of gifting him sweets, however, they were actually carrying weapons in the box. They had got the sweet box from a Gujarat shop.

On October 20 (yesterday), Tiwari's family met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow and demanded capital punishment for the culprits.

Yogi Adityanath assured the family that they will get justice. The family also demanded a government job for Tiwari's son.

However, Kamlesh's mother Kusum Tiwari after meeting CM Adityanath said she was not satisfied even after she was assured by him.

"We are not satisfied. There is a lot of pressure on us. We were forcibly taken to Lucknow by the police to meet the UP CM," she added.