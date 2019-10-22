Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Two main suspects arrested by Gujarat ATS

The Uttar Pradesh police had earlier released photos of two suspected killers of Kamlesh Tiwari.

Four days after the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, the two main suspects were on Tuesday arrested from Shamlaji in Aravalli district near Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

Gujarat ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla said the two accused - Ashfaq and Moinuddin Pathan - were arrested after the sleuths received information that they were going to enter Gujarat

"The two wanted accused Ashfaq and Moinuddin Pathan have been arrested from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Shamlaji. Gujarat ATS had info that they are going to enter Gujarat, on that basis we moved our team to the border and apprehended them," Shukla said.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police had released photos of two suspected killers of the Hindu Samaj Party leader.

A reward of Rs 2.50 lakh each for information on two suspected killers was also announced.

Both Ashfaq and Moinuddin have accepted their involvement in the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, Gujarat ATS said in a press release.

According to Gujarat ATS, the two accused had reached Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday from Nepal before they decided to proceed towards Gujarat.

Tiwari was allegedly killed by Ashfaq and Moinuddin on October 18 at his residence in Lucknow's Naka Hindola area. They were identified on the basis if footage in a CCTV camera near the crime scene.

They had also left the clothes at the hotel where they had stayed.

Both accused are currently in the custody of Gujarat ATS and they will be handed over to Uttar Pradesh SIT for further action. A three-member SIT is constituted to probe Tiwari's killing.

Earlier, Gujarat ATS had arrested three persons in connection with the case. They have been brought to Lucknow for further probe.