Kamla Pasand family's advocate issues FIRST statement on daughter-in-law Deepti Chaurasia's suicide, says, 'not named anyone...'

Famous pan masala owner's daughter-in-law, Deepti Chaurasia's body was found hanging at her South Delhi residence and she left behind a suicide note, as per reports.

Rajender Singh, family advocate of Kamla Pasand owner has issued first statement on it. He said, "Whatever happened is very unfortunate. Both families have decided that the cremation will be done together today because we want to give full respect to her. This is a huge loss for both families. Whatever is being reported in the media is totally false. There is no allegation in the suicide note. She has not particularly named anyone to be responsible for this. We don't know what is the cause of suicide. We are cooperating with the Police. The investigation is underway..."