Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath, other Congress leaders unhurt as lift crashes in Indore hospital

Headlines

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather’s ‘immortal legacy’ with this song

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Delhi Floods: Waterlogging Persists In Yamuna’s Adjoining Areas, Commuters Face Difficulties

Diabetes: 10 edible seeds that prevent blood sugar spike

Best superfoods to cure Vitamin A deficiency

Shiv Nadar: Expensive things owned by billionaire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

DNA: Is Artificial sweetener a slow poison, know what WHO's report says

BTS: V Treats BTS Army By Sharing Adorable Pic With Jungkook And Wooga Squad

DNA: Protests escalate in France after police shooting of teenager

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

health

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath, other Congress leaders unhurt as lift crashes in Indore hospital

The incident happened as Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders were in the DNS Hospital to visit ailing party leader Rameshwar Patel.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 21, 2021, 11:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and around a dozen other people escaped unhurt after an overcrowded lift plunged from a height of 10 feet in an Indore hospital and its doors got jammed on Sunday.

Tweeting after the incident, Kamal Nath said: "Hanumanji ji ki kripa sada se rahi hai... Jai Hanuman (the grace of Lord Hanuman has always been with me... Praise to Lord Hanuman."

Those accompanying Kamal Nath included former ministers Sajjan Verma and Jitu Patwari, MLA Vishal Patel and city Congress chief Vivek Bakliwal and security personnel.

The incident happened as Kamal Nath, who is also the state party chief, and other Congress leaders were in the DNS Hospital to visit ailing party leader Rameshwar Patel.

"Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other party leaders had gone to DNS Hospital to inquire about the condition of Rameshwar Patel. They had boarded the lift when it crashed down around 10 feet and was engulfed with dust and smoke. The lift doors got automatically locked and it took 10-15 minutes before instruments were found to open the lift`s doors," IANS quoted Kamal Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja as saying.

Kamal Nath and all the other leaders were safe, he said, however, adding that the incident was a grave security lapse. Those hospital administrations must take a stern view of the issue and those responsible must be punished, he said.

In a release, Indore Collector Manish Singh said an additional magistrate will carry out the probe.

(With agency inputs)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Suniel Shetty recalls career struggles in emotional chat with Nikhil Kamath, says critics wrote him off even after hits

Stray dog shows unconditional love by helping rag picker, viral video melts hearts

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE