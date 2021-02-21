Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath, other Congress leaders unhurt as lift crashes in Indore hospital

The incident happened as Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders were in the DNS Hospital to visit ailing party leader Rameshwar Patel.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and around a dozen other people escaped unhurt after an overcrowded lift plunged from a height of 10 feet in an Indore hospital and its doors got jammed on Sunday.

Tweeting after the incident, Kamal Nath said: "Hanumanji ji ki kripa sada se rahi hai... Jai Hanuman (the grace of Lord Hanuman has always been with me... Praise to Lord Hanuman."

Those accompanying Kamal Nath included former ministers Sajjan Verma and Jitu Patwari, MLA Vishal Patel and city Congress chief Vivek Bakliwal and security personnel.

The incident happened as Kamal Nath, who is also the state party chief, and other Congress leaders were in the DNS Hospital to visit ailing party leader Rameshwar Patel.

"Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other party leaders had gone to DNS Hospital to inquire about the condition of Rameshwar Patel. They had boarded the lift when it crashed down around 10 feet and was engulfed with dust and smoke. The lift doors got automatically locked and it took 10-15 minutes before instruments were found to open the lift`s doors," IANS quoted Kamal Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja as saying.

Kamal Nath and all the other leaders were safe, he said, however, adding that the incident was a grave security lapse. Those hospital administrations must take a stern view of the issue and those responsible must be punished, he said.

In a release, Indore Collector Manish Singh said an additional magistrate will carry out the probe.

(With agency inputs)