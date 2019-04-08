Kamal Haasan’s MNM unveils specific-manifesto for Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency

Actor-turned politician Kamal Hassan unveiled a manifesto that was specifically aimed at the Coimbatore constituency, in the presence of Party Vice President Dr. Mahendran, who is contesting in the upcoming parliamentary polls from Coimbatore. While Haasan himself is not contesting in the upcoming polls, his party will contest all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies and the 18 vacant Assembly seats in Tami Nadu. The party has been allotted the ‘battery torch’ symbol.

The specific-vision document aimed at Coimbatore, titled ‘Vision 2024’ chalked out ambitious plans for the district consisted of categories such as Industrial growth, Water, Infrastructure and connectivity, Farmers, Clean energy, Green Footprint, Talent capital and Civil Society participation. It enlisted the scheme and plans that the party has envisioned for Coimbatore and also mentioned that most projects would be completed before 2022, while some would be completed by 2024.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Kamal Haasan responded to various issues ranging from the response to his party’s campaign and the emerging scenario after the upcoming polls. “In 60 years as an actor, people have showered so much love on me, when I go up close now I feel it much more, even in the smallest of villages.” On the scenario in Tamil Nadu he said that the state is on the cusp of a revolution as the circumstances have united angry people.

Making a mention of his party’s prospects he said many more MPs from across India will join his party Vice President Dr. Mahendran, who would emerge victorious from Coimbatore. On the possibility of a third front, Haasan said he believed in the emergence of a third front and that many leaders across the country were thinking of it.

Haasan’s party Makkal Needs Maiam, which is a little over a year old is in an alliance with smaller parties such as Republican Party of India and the Valarum Thamilagam Party. While the republican party of India has been allotted one Lok Sabha constituency and 3 Assembly seats, the Valarum Thamilagam Party has been allotted 2 seats in the Assembly by-polls.

MNM’s Vice President Dr. Mahendran will be up against the BJP’s C P Radhakrishnan and P R Natarajan of the CPI(M). P Nagarajan is the incumbent MP in this constituency. The AIADMK has an alliance with the PMK, BJP and DMK, whereas the DMK is in an alliance with the Congress, Left Parties and other smaller outfits.