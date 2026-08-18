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Kalyanpuri Case: AAP alleges MLA Kuldeep Kumar 'Kidnapped' amid protest over MCD worker's murder

AAP alleged MLA Kuldeep Kumar was picked up from home during a protest over an MCD worker's murder in Kalyanpuri. Party seeks Rs 1 crore compensation.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 11:46 AM IST

Kalyanpuri Case: AAP alleges MLA Kuldeep Kumar 'Kidnapped' amid protest over MCD worker's murder
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that its MLA Kuldeep Kumar was "kidnapped" from his home early Tuesday amid a protest over the alleged murder of an MCD sanitation worker in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area. Police have not issued an official statement on the allegation.

What AAP claimed

In a post on X, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that at around four in the morning, some twenty individuals dressed in black arrived at Kuldeep Kumar's home and transported him to an unidentified location. According to Bharadwaj, Kumar had been assisting the protesting sanitation workers for two days. Their first claim was Rs 1 crore in compensation for Anil Kumar, the dead worker's family. According to him, the demonstrators also wanted to meet with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, but the MLA was allegedly removed instead.

In another post, Bharadwaj claimed that AAP Delhi Vice President and MLA Sanjeev Jha visited the DCP East office to inquire about Kumar's whereabouts. According to a Facebook post by Kuldeep Kumar's team, 30 to 40 individuals showed up at his residence, removed the DVR from an outdoor CCTV camera, and carried him away. According to the article, it was unclear if they were members of the Delhi Police. The group requested people to congregate at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and urged supporters to continue their protests "until Anil gets justice". AAP claimed that cops were performing the deceased sanitation worker's final rites under duress. The party claims that the family was under pressure to have the body cremated right away after it was transported from the hospital to their house.

Also read: Gen Z Protests: Amid reports of excesses, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praises police, security forces, claims, 'Not a single person was harmed'

The case behind the protest

The protest comes after Anil Kumar, a 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker, was allegedly killed on August 16 in Kalyanpuri. Anil was allegedly attacked with a knife while on duty, according to the police. The defendant ran away. After receiving information, police arrived at the scene and began an investigation. According to officials, CCTV footage of the incident has been located and is being investigated in order to identify the suspect.The murder infuriated the locals. The victim's relatives and AAP officials have called for prompt action and compensation.

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