Kalyanpur Election Result 2025: JDU's Maheshwar Hazari wins seat with 118162 votes

INDIA
Bihar Election Results: The results for the Kalyanpur (SC) Assembly seat have been declared. JD(U) candidate Maheshwar Hazari has won the election, with 118162 votes. He defeated CPI(ML)(L) candidate Ranjeet Kumar Ram by a margin of 38586 votes. Hazari bagged 1,18,162 votes, while Ram secured 79,576 votes. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Ram Balak Paswan was at third position, securing 16,574 votes.
The BJP-led NDA has impressive leads in more than 200 of the state's 243 assembly seats, with trends indicating that the saffron party was on track to post its biggest tally with an excellent strike rate. Congress was leading in just two of the 61 seats it contested in Bihar, in a massive setback for the party that fought the assembly elections as part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.