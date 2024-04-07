Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Lok Sabha polls 2024 are scheduled to take place later this month. The Election Commission (EC) on March 16 announced that the polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results of the election will be declared on June 4. Notably, the parliamentary polls in Maharashtra’s 48 seats are scheduled to be contested in five phases. The polls in the state will take place on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

Kalyan is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The formation of this constituency came about in 2008. It was established as a part of the implementation of the Presidential notification based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India, which was constituted back in 2002. Over the years, the Kalyan constituency has been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena, which was founded by Bal Thackeray.

Kalyan Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Incumbent MP Shrikant Shinde from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is set to contest again for the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. Shinde will be hoping for his third consecutive win in the constituency. To give a tough fight to Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde for the seat, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has announced the candidacy of Vaishali Darekar.

Kalyan Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the last general elections, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde won the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat with 559723 votes, defeating Babaji Balaram Patil of the NCP who secured 215380 votes.

Kalyan Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shrikant Shinde emerged victorious in the constituency with 440892 votes, followed by NCP’s Anand Prakash Paranjpe who secured 190143 votes.

