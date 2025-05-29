Mr Gopalan brings remarkable credentials to the KALP board, including a Master's in Public Administration & Management from Harvard University, an MA in Economics from Boston University, and a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Madras University.

KALP Decentra Foundation, the non-profit entity governing the world's first permissioned cross-chain ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Mr. R. Gopalan to its Board of Directors. With his extensive 36-year career in economic and financial administration, Mr. Gopalan brings valuable expertise to strengthen KALP's mission of democratizing digital infrastructure worldwide.



"Mr. Gopalan's appointment represents a strategic milestone for KALP Decentra Foundation. His exceptional expertise in financial governance, policy formulation, and international trade negotiations perfectly complements our vision of creating an inclusive and equitable digital future," said Mr. Tapan Sangal, Director, KALP Decentra Foundation. "His vast experience in both public and private sectors will be invaluable as we continue to develop our regulated-by-design blockchain ecosystem and expand our global digital infrastructure initiatives."



Distinguished Background and Expertise



Mr Gopalan brings remarkable credentials to the KALP board, including a Master's in Public Administration & Management from Harvard University, an MA in Economics from Boston University, and a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Madras University. His illustrious career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) featured leadership positions including Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, and Member of the Public Enterprises Selection Board8.



His extensive experience spans establishing venture capital funds, managing industrial undertakings, overseeing infrastructure financing, and formulating national policies in finance, trade, and economy. Mr. Gopalan has also consulted various business entities as well, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision.



"The digital transformation journey requires robust governance frameworks that balance innovation with regulatory compliance," said Mr. R. Gopalan. "KALP Decentra Foundation's pioneering approach to creating secure, inclusive digital infrastructure aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of global economies. I am honored to join an organization that is shaping the future of decentralized systems while prioritizing security, compliance, and accessibility for all."



Strengthening Leadership for Global Impact



Mr. Gopalan joins an accomplished leadership team at KALP, which includes Tapan Sangal (Director), a legal expert with 30 years of experience in consulting and technology ventures; Abhilash Puljal (Director - Global Affairs), a strategic advisor with 20 years of experience in policy design and economic development initiatives across Asia, Africa, and Europe; and Dr. Joël Ruet (Non-Executive Director), a Ph.D. in industrial economics and member of G20's Think20 and Business20 task forces.



The KALP Decentra Foundation will leverage Mr. Gopalan's extensive experience to accelerate its mission of creating a sustainable and stable digital public infrastructure using cutting-edge Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). His expertise will be particularly valuable in establishing strategic partnerships with governments and international organizations while ensuring the highest standards of regulatory compliance.

About KALP Decentra Foundation



The Kalp Decentra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization building a digital ecosystem which enables global inclusivity and democratization of advanced technology. The Kalp ecosystem is an innovative approach offering a regulatory-compliant, decentralized, and comprehensive digital public infrastructure designed to resolve real world challenges, enable RWA tokenization and achieving growth through technology.

