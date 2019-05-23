Kaliabor Lok Sabha election results 2019 Assam: Cong's Gaurav Gogoi bucks trend, wins big

Who will win Kaliabor?

Result update:

Final update:Gaurav Gogoi has won by 20994 votes against AGP's Moni Madhab Mahanta.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has bucked the trend of saffron surge in Assam. At 4.45 PM, he is leading by 1.27 lakh votes over AGP's Moni Madhab Mahanta. Gogoi looks all set to join the 17th Lok Sabha.

Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency:

A predominantly rural constituency, Kaliabor in Assam is likely to see a keen contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Young turk Gaurav Gogoi is the sitting MP from this seat and he is up against AGP's Moni Madhab Mahanta. Kaliabor LS seat consists of 10 assembly segments of Golaghat, Batadroba, Rupohihat, Samaguri, Kaliabor, Sarupathar, Dergaon, Bokakhat, Dhing, and Khumtai. The election in Kaliabor will held in the first phase on 11th April.

Like many other Assam seats, there is a significant percentage of 'tea voters' in Kaliabor too. Congress traditionally had enjoyed a complete dominance among this section of voters. That has resulted in Congress winning Kaliabor all but twice in history. The constituency came into existence in 1967 and Bedabrata Barua of Congress won the first three times. Even during the 2014 Modi wave, Gaurav son of ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi won from this seat by over 90 thousand votes. But BJP in both state and centre, has tried its best to wean away tea plantation workers. Hence the equation is a bit problematic for Gaurav this time around. But two factors continue to support him.

Many BJP workers are unhappy with the seat going to AGP, whose clout has considerably decreased in Kaliabor. Also, there are around 30% of Muslim voters in the constituency. With AIUDUF opting out from contesting in Kaliabor, Congress is expected to get king's share of this minority vote.

Thus the work is steep for BJP and its ally AGP to wrest Kaliabor from Congress. But with none other than Amit Shah doing a rally in the constituency, it is clear that the party will leave no stone unturned to upset Congress' bright hope Gaurav Gogoi. Kaliabor has been a Gogoi bastion with earlier Tarun Gogoi winning thrice and his brother Dip Gogoi also emerging victorious thrice. Now, over 14 lakh eligible voters (according to 2014) will decide the fate of Gaurav Gogoi.