Kalabhumi Founder Asgar Ali greeted honourable Minister Piyush Goyal at 41st India International Trade Fair 2022

New Delhi, 18th November 2022 - The 41st edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) is now taking place at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The current edition of the trade expo has the theme 'Vocal for Local, Local to Global.' Mr. Asgar Ali, the founder of the Temple of Arts - Kalabhumi Institute of Fine Arts and designing, was welcomed as a guest. The fair began on November 14 and will continue through November 27. The fair will be open for the public from 19th November.

The trade fair was inaugurated by Commerce and Industry minister, honorable Shri PiyushGoyal. Kalabhumi founder Asgar Ali greeted Piyush Goyalji with a marvelous painting of nature which was greatly endorsed by the minister. Minister of state and trade Anupriya Patel and SomParkasht were among the other dignitaries who were also present on this occasion.

Mr. Asgar Ali also presented a lovely artwork to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Honorable Vinai Kumar Saxena, who inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion during the IITF opening ceremony. Kalabhumi took the commendable step of displaying paintings created by Tihar Jail inmates at the Delhi pavilion. The motive behind Asgar Ali’s initiative was to bring out the hidden creativity of the prisoners in the form of arts. Prisoners with talent in arts were encouraged to portray their thoughts on canvas. He has reportedly been giving free classes to the Tihar Jail prisoners for many years. Delhi government has been expressed their gratitude to Mr. Asgar Ali for his noble works.

India Trade Promotion Organisation has confirmed that 29 states and union territories are going to participate in the current art fair. Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand are the Partner States while UP and Kerala are the focus States.

About 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from 12 countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and the UK will participate in the exhibition.

According to the Indian Trade Promotion Organization, the IITF provides a great venue for highlighting Indian products as part of the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, infusing fresh confidence and vitality into the Indian economy.

