‘Kal kuch log uchhal rahe the’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s Parliament speech slamming Opposition

PM Modi's Parliament speech slammed Opposition

Just one day after Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his central government for alleged links with businessman Gautam Adani in the middle of the Adani Group-Hindenburg saga, PM Modi hit back at the opposition without taking any names.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a veiled dig at Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi in his reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha and said some speeches made on Tuesday were lauded by their ecosystem and "maybe they slept well and couldn’t wake up (on time)".

Rahul Gandhi, who participated in the debate on Tuesday and largely targeted the government on the Adani issue in his speech, was not present in the House when Prime Minister made his initial remarks. Here are some of the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech today.

Top quotes from PM Modi’s speech in Parliament today

‘Kal ke bhashand ke bad kuch log uchal rahe the (Some people were very happy after the speech yesterday). After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, ‘ye hui na baat’,” said PM Modi.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Modi said, “Maybe they slept well & couldn’t wake up (on time). For them it has been said, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain".

"When President's Address was going on, some people avoided it. A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, a sense of hatred deep within came out. Attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later" he added.

PM Modi added, “Several countries are suffering from instability due to war. Several others are facing inflation, unemployment, and lack of food security including our neighbors. Amid difficult times, India became the fifth-largest economy.”

"I extend my thanks to the President’s Address. I got the opportunity earlier also. But this time, along with thanks, I also want to greet her. In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country," PM Modi said.

"The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House are grateful to her for this," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

