Kakatiya University 2019: BA, BCom, BSc 2nd, 4th semester results likely to be released today, check @ kakatiya.ac.in

Kakatiya University Degree 2019 result: B.A., B. Com, B. Sc students of the Kakatiya University should note that the results for 2nd, 4th semester are likely to be released today on the university's official website — kakatiya.ac.in

The results for these undergraduate courses BA, B. Com, B. Sc will be displayed on the official website, once they are released.

Follow these steps to check Kakatiya University Degree result 2019

Step 1: Log on to the official website — kakatiya.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the link under the notification box.

Step 3: Click the link and enter all the details including roll number, date of birth and other details.

Step 4: After filling all the details, click on submit. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can take a print, download or email result for future reference.

Kakatiya University was established on 19th August, 1976. It's located in the historical city, Warangal, the erstwhile seat of the Kakatiya rulers.

The erstwhile Post-Graduate Centre of Osmania University was upgraded and named Kakatiya University. The University began its journey as PG Centre Warangal in 1968 under aegis of Osmania university with only four Departments — Telugu, English, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The Departments of Physics, Botany, Zoology, Commerce, Public Administration and Economics were added later. The B. Pharmacy course which was started by Osmania University in 1974 was shifted to KU in 1975.