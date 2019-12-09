'Kaisi raksha kar rahe ho aap...': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over women security

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the BJP-led NDA government over the recent rape cases and security of women in the country saying that the world looks at India as a rape capital.

"The world looks at India and says it has become the rape capital. Uttar Pradesh MLA raped a woman, Narendra Modi didn't even utter a word," Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking at an election rally in the poll-bound Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, women in our country cannot step outside without fear. Kaisi raksha kar rahe ho aap, Pradhan Mantri Ji?"

Rahul Gandhi, Congress: Today the world looks at India & says,' It has become the rape capital.' Uttar Pradesh MLA raped a woman, Narendra Modi didn't even utter a word. https://t.co/nBY1iLWndY pic.twitter.com/yUBVaXqly2 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

This is the second time in the past few days that Rahul Gandhi has said that India has become a rape capital.

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre over the death of Unnao rape victim saying foreign nations are asking the question, why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters.

"India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question of why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A UP MLA of BJP is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister doesn't say a single word," Rahul Gandhi said in Wayanad while hinting at another Unnao rape case in which BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused.

On Sunday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu indirectly referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's yesterday's remark that India has become a rape capital and said we should never denigrate our country and also not get into politics in such matters of atrocities.

"Bad name is coming to India. Somebody said India is becoming capital of so & so, I don't want to get into that. We should never denigrate our country and we should also not get into politics in such matters of atrocities," Venkaiah Naidu said.

"Bringing new laws is no solution. I am not against bringing any new law or bill. We brought Bill on Nirbhaya. What happened? Is the problem solved?" he added.

"In Indian tradition, we treat women as mother and sister, but what has happened in the recent days, in certain parts is really a shame and challenge for all of us," Vice President mentioned.