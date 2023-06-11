'Kaiserganj se chunav ladunga': Brij Bhushan announces bid for Lok Sabha polls (file photo)

BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexually harassing female wrestlers, on Sunday said he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Kaisarganj seat again.

Addressing a rally in the Balpur area in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Singh skipped any direct reference to the wrestlers' protest for his arrest and chose to target the Congress over the Emergency, Ram temple, the 1984 anti-Sikhs riots and other issues.

The MP began his 23-minute speech with an Urdu couplet, "Kabhi ask, kabhi gumh, to kabhi zeher piya jata hai... Tab ja kar zamane mein jiya jata hai. Yeh mila mujhko muhabbat ka silla, bewafa kehke mera naam liya jata hai. Isko ruswai kahen ki shohrat apni, dabe hontho se mera naam liya jata hai (Sometimes one has to take a lot of grief and poison to live in this world... This is the reward I got for my love, they call me unfaithful. Should I call it notoriety or fame, they take my name with pursed lips)."

Asked if he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gonda or Ayodhya, Singh told reporters, "Kaiserganj Lok Sabha se chunav ladunga, ladunga, ladunga (I will definitely contest from Kaiserganj)." Singh has remained defiant despite facing possible action from Delhi Police, which has recorded statements of over 200 people in connection with the case against him and will file a chargesheet by June 15.

On Saturday, the protesting wrestlers alleged Singh was using his influence to put sexual harassment victims under pressure and forcing them to change their statements. They also threatened to resume their stir if decisive action was not taken against him by June 15.

Singh has denied the allegations against him and has claimed that some Congress leaders from Haryana had hatched a conspiracy to defame him because of the reforms he had brought as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

During his address at the rally, he also said no force in the world could stop the BJP from coming to power again in 2024. Attacking the Congress, Singh said, "In 1947, the country got divided when the Congress was in power. The wounds of the Partition had not even healed when Pakistan attacked and grabbed 78,000 square kilometres of our land while the Congress was in power."