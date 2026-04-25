Kailash Hills Case Update: Police to question family of rape-murder accused

Delhi Police reconstructed the Kailash Hills crime scene in a 22-year-old woman’s rape and murder case.

Delhi Police on Friday carried out a detailed reconstruction of the crime scene in connection with the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in South Delhi’s Kailash Hills. Investigators revisited the sequence of events to understand how the accused, 23-year-old Rahul Meena, managed to access the residence and commit the crime without drawing attention. Officials believe the exercise will help identify gaps in surveillance and clarify his movements inside the house.

Focus on Accused’s Background

The investigation has now expanded to include questioning of Meena’s family members. His father in Alwar and relatives in Gurugram are expected to provide insights into his recent behaviour, including his reported addiction to mobile phones and gambling. Police sources indicated that Meena was allegedly under financial stress, with debts amounting to nearly Rs 7 lakh. Authorities are examining whether these factors influenced his decision to travel to Delhi and his actions on the day of the crime.

Key Evidence Recovered

In a significant development, the victim’s mobile phone, taken by the accused during the incident, has been recovered near a park in East of Kailash. Investigators also located clothes linked to the crime, including the accused’s blood-stained garments and items belonging to the victim’s family that he reportedly used while fleeing. These findings are expected to strengthen the forensic case.

Escape and Arrest

After the incident, Meena allegedly fled the scene, disposing of evidence along the way before taking a cab to Dwarka. He checked into a hotel under a false name, claiming to be in the city for work. Hotel staff later recalled that he appeared calm and cooperative, raising no suspicion at the time. He was arrested the same day after police traced his movements.

Further Investigation and Psychological Assessment

Officials stated that Meena’s behaviour during interrogation has raised concerns, with reports suggesting a lack of remorse. As part of the ongoing investigation, a psychoanalysis test is being planned to better understand his mental state and behavioural patterns. Additionally, standard medical examinations have been conducted as part of legal procedures.

Police continue to piece together the timeline of events and are expected to further question individuals connected to the accused. The case remains under active investigation as authorities work to build a comprehensive account of the crime.