'Kaho na pyaz hai': Amul wins internet with quirky ad on onion price rise

Amul does it again!

The Amul ad always manages to capture the newsmakers from every field and once again they have managed to grab attention with their quirky take on soaring onion price.

Onion prices are skyrocketing and the staple food has crossed the mark of Rs 100 in most of the states. In states like Tamil Nadu, the staple food is being sold at Rs 180 per kilogram.

The ad posted by the company on its official Twitter handle has the iconic mascot girl juggling three onions and the headline "Kaho Na Pyaz Hai" and with the tagline "Amul won't make you cry!"

The tweet has received over 1,700 likes and 244 retweets. The advertising campaign has amused netizens and they reacted in a hilarious way. Take a look...

To check the national crisis over the rising price of onions, the central government has approved the import of up to 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has been directed to import up to 1 lakh tonne onions in import tenders.