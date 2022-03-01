'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar injured in car accident

Social media sensation, Bhuban Badyakar, who rose to fame with his 'Kacha Badam' song, has met with a car accident on Monday. Media reports suggest he was rushed to a Suri Super Speciality Hospital after he hurt his chest while he was learning to drive his newly purchased car.

The peanut seller from Kuraljuri village of West Bengal's Birbhum district became an overnight internet sensation after his song Kacha Badam went viral.

A YouTube channel called 'Ektara' captured a video of him singing the 'Kacha Badam' song while selling peanuts. The song synthesises the tunes of Baul. His song was later remixed and uploaded on YouTube which has over 50 million views.

Wearing a glitzy jacket and a new rockstar avatar, Bhuban was last seen performing live in Kolkata's Someplace Else pub in Park Street. In the original video, Badyakar can be seen selling peanuts in exchange for small trinkets and broken household items.

He was also seen dancing to his own song in an Instagram Reel uploaded by actor Neel Bhattacharya. Soon after, it became a viral trend on various social media platforms. From a Korean mother-daughter duo to internet sensation Kili Paul, everyone was seen grooving to the beats of Badyakar's song. It also became the most trending song of 2021.