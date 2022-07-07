Kaali poster row: ‘Mistakes can be rectified,’ says Mamata Banerjee on Mahua Moitra’s controversial comments

File photo

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was slammed for her comments on Goddess Kaali in the middle of the ongoing Kaali poster row, where a woman dressed as the Hindu deity was seen smoking in a short film poster, set to be screened in Canada.

Reacting to these comments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said “people make mistakes but they can be rectified”. This comes after Moitra said that for her, Goddess Kaali is a “meat-eating, alcohol accepting” Hindu goddess.

"We make mistakes while working but they can be rectified. Some people don’t see all the good work and suddenly start shouting... Negativity affects our brain cells so let`s think positively," said Mamata Banerjee, as per ANI reports.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made these comments while addressing a students’ credit cards distribution event in Kolkata. Her statement comes at a time when Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is facing an FIR for her comments on Goddess Kali.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra is facing major backlash for her statements during a private TV news event, where she said that Goddess Kaali was a meat-eating Hindu deity. She further clarified that she did not support any movie poster and that she was a Kaali worshiper.

TMC distanced itself and said in a tweet that the comments made by Moitra and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity "and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments."

On Wednesday, Moitra dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove that whatever she said is wrong."I do not want to live in an India where the BJP’s monolithic patriarchal brahminical view of Hinduism will prevail and the rest of us will tiptoe around religion. I will defend this till I die. File your FIRs - will see you in every court in the land," she tweeted.

These statements come on the backdrop of the ongoing Kaali poster row, where a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali was shown on a movie poster, smoking a cigarette, with an LGBTQ flag present. The poster drew criticism for hurting Hindu sentiments, and many political parties slammed the filmmaker.

(With ANI inputs)

