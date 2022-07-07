Kaali poster row: Leena Manimekalai reacts to Twitter's strict action, says will it act against these 2,00,000...

The Kaali poster has triggered a massive controversy for Leena (File)

Leena Manimekalai, the Indian-Canadian filmmaker in dock for her short film Kaali, has strongly reacted to Twitter removing the poster from her account. In a tweet, she asked: Will the social media giant act against 2,00,000 hate mongers who retweeted the poster?

"This is hilarious. Will @TwitterIndia withhold the tweets of the 200000 hate mongers?! These lowlife trolls tweeted and spread the very same poster that they find objectionable. Kaali cannot be lynched. Kaali cannot be raped. Kaali cannot be destroyed. She is the goddess of death," she wrote on Twitter.

Manimekalai's tweet was replaced with the message from Twitter that the tweet had been withheld in response to a legal demand.

On Thursday, Leena Manimekalai tweeted an image of two people dressed as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, smoking.

The controversial tweet carried a poster of her short film Kaali, which showed a character dressed up as the goddess, smoking. The character also held the flag of the LGBTQ-plus community.

The poster has triggered a massive controversy, with the Indian High Commission in Canada issuing an official objection to the screening of the film.

Several FIRs have been launched against the filmmaker in India.

Leena Manimekalai had appealed to the masses to not judge the film without watching it, and said the audience would love her for making the movie instead of attacking her.

