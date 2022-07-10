Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Kaali poster row: Case registered in Haridwar against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, 10 others

The filmmaker has been accused of hurting religious sentiments after Leena Manimekalai shared a poster of her documentary ‘Kaali’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Kaali poster row: Case registered in Haridwar against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, 10 others
Leena Manimekalai

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and 10 others in her team have been booked here for allegedly inciting religious feelings, the state police said on Saturday, amid a controversy over a poster of documentary "Kaali" showing the goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

Also, READ: 'Can't be more ashamed...': Assam CM apologises to family of businessman who died by suicide -- Video

Kankhal Police Station in-charge Mukesh Chauhan said a case has been registered on the complaint of Vikram Singh Rathore, the national general secretary (organisation) of Hindu Yuva Vahini.

He said the case has been registered under IPC section 295 (outraging religious feelings) against producer Manimekalai, assistant producer Asha Ponachan and others in the team for inciting religious feelings.

The poster has led to a social media storm with the hashtag ?Arrest Leena Manimekalai’, allegations that the filmmaker is hurting religious sentiments and a member of a group going by the name ?Gau Mahasabha’ saying he has filed a complaint with Delhi Police

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.