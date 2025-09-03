K Kavitha quits BRS day after suspension, claims conspiracy against her, asks father KCR to check...

BRS had suspended Kavitha for "anti-party activities", a day after her outbursts against party leaders T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Rao. Now, amid the suspension Kavitha today announced her separation from the party.

Telangana Jagruthi leader and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Wednesday lashed out at BRS leaders T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Rao, accusing them of "planning to destroy our family and party" in connivance with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

On Tuesday, BRS had suspended Kavitha for "anti-party activities", a day after her outbursts against party leaders T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Rao. The two leaders, relatives of K Chandrashekhar Rao, are considered close to the party chief. Harish Rao has been associated with the BRS since its inception.

Kavitha also said in today's press conference that she is resigning from BRS and submitting her MLC resignation letter to the Council Speaker.

"Yesterday afternoon, I saw media reports about the BRS Party's suspension of me. After being released from Tihar jail, I participated in various programs and worked for BC Reservations and other initiatives against the Congress government while wearing the BRS flag. I don't understand how these actions constitute anti-party activities," Kavitha said.

"I'm requesting my father to examine the party leaders surrounding him. I spoke straightforwardly and requested him to consider my words. Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao planned to destroy our family while travelling together on a flight; Revanth Reddy should answer for this," she said."Revanth Reddy booked cases against only my family members, KTR, and KCR, but not against Harish Rao. When the Kaleshwaram project began, Harish Rao was the Irrigation Minister, and Revath Reddy didn't speak out against him," she added.

She said that she had previously spoken with her brother and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao about people in the party plotting against her, and asked him to take action.

"Harish Rao and Santosh Rao are planning to destroy our family and party. Harish Rao wasn't a troubleshooter but was a "bubble shooter." He gave money to work against KCR and KTR in the Assembly elections," she said.

On September 1, BRS MLC K Kavitha, while reacting to the Telangana government's decision to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged that any taint on KCR's image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR.

