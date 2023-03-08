K Kavitha calls ED summons in Delhi excise case 'intimidation tactics' by Centre

Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha recently revealed that she has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear in New Delhi on March 9. This comes as part of the ongoing investigation into a money laundering case connected to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. However, Kavitha sees this as a "tactic of intimidation" by the Centre against the Telangana chief minister K Chadrashekar Rao and the BRS party. In a statement on Twitter, she made it clear that she and her party will continue to fight against the Centre's failures and raise their voice for a brighter future for India.

Kavitha also mentioned that the Women's Reservation Bill has been pending for far too long, and they demand that it be tabled in the Parliament to give women their rightful share of political participation. She announced that Bharath Jagruthi, along with opposition parties and women's organizations from all over the country, will come together for a peaceful hunger strike on March 10 at Jantar Mantar. Their only demand is for the BJP government to introduce and pass the Women's Reservation Bill.

While Kavitha intends to cooperate with the investigation, she is seeking legal opinions regarding the date of attending the summon due to prior commitments. She further stated that Telangana will not back down before the power mongers in Delhi and will fight fearlessly for the rights of the people.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Kavitha will be confronted with Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a Hyderabad-based businessman who was recently arrested in connection with the case. Pillai is believed to be a significant player in the widespread corruption scheme involving massive kickbacks and the formation of the South Group's largest cartel. The South Group includes Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MP, Ongole), Raghav Magunta (his son), and other individuals. Pillai and his associates were responsible for coordinating with various people to implement the political understanding between the South Group and an Aam Aadmi Party leader. The ED's investigation revealed that Pillai played an accomplice role in the kickback scheme and was involved in recouping the proceeds from businesses in Delhi.

The ED and the CBI alleged that irregularities occurred during the modification of the Excise Policy, with undue favors extended to license holders, the waiver or reduction of license fees, and the extension of the L-1 license without the appropriate authority's approval. The beneficiaries of these illegal gains diverted the proceeds to the accused officials and made false entries in their books to evade detection.

The Excise Department decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of approximately Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer, against the established rules. A waiver on tendered license fees was granted from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to COVID-19, despite the lack of an enabling provision, resulting in a loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer. The Union Home Ministry referred the matter to the CBI at the recommendation of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

(With inputs from ANI)