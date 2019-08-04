Headlines

India

K Chandrasekhar Rao asks ITC to set up food processing units in Telangana

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri, who met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan, disclosed that the construction of ITC's 800 crore food processing plant at Manoharabad in Medak district was almost completed and the plant will go on stream in two to three months time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 08:45 AM IST

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday asked the ITC to establish food processing units in a big way in coordination with the state government.

"The state government was of the firm opinion that food-processing units should come up in a big way in the State, to get the support price for the farmers for their produce, to supply unadulterated and quality food products to the people," Rao said.

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri, who met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan, disclosed that the construction of ITC's 800 crore food processing plant at Manoharabad in Medak district was almost completed and the plant will go on stream in two to three months time.

"Our government has an aim to launch the food processing units on a large scale to enable the growers to get the suitable price for their produce and the consumers, unadulterated and quality food grains. To achieve the goal, major players like the ITC, which has considerable experience in the field, should come forward," KCR said.

Highlighting that there are 4.5 lakh women self-help groups in the state, he said: "The services of the women should be utilised in procuring the raw material and other works for the establishment of the food processing units all over the state. This should be taken as a social responsibility."

The Chief Minister also asked the ITC to take initiative in opening the Rayon's factory in Mulugu district, for which the ITC senior officials have responded positively.

"We are completing Kaleswaram and other projects on a fast track. Reservoirs with a capacity of 500 TMC are getting ready in the State. They will become an ideal location for nature's beauty. We have natural forests, historical places in the state. ITC should also come forward in developing the tourism centres," he said.

