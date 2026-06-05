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K Annamalai quits BJP after Tamil Nadu elections, how may it impact saffron party, details here

BJP's national president Nitin Nabin has accepted Annamalai's resignation from the party's primary membership, the BJP said in a release.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 11:23 AM IST

K Annamalai quits BJP after Tamil Nadu elections, how may it impact saffron party, details here
Image source: ANI
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After days of intense speculation, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has quit the party. BJP chief Nitin Nabin accepted his resignation.

"The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hon'ble Shri Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex. State President, Shri K. Annamalai from the primary membership of the Party," the saffron party said in a release.

Annamalai wanted to end on 'cordial terms'

The 41-year-old leader traveled to Delhi and met party chief Nitin Nabin on Tuesday, saying he wanted to end the association on "cordial terms". He then met Amit Shah and BL Santhosh, who is credited with identifying Annamalai’s potential.

The move comes just hours before Annamalai, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, was scheduled to host an "open, heart-to-heart conversation" with the public on social media at noon.

How Annamalai's exsit may impact saffron party?

Annamalai’s departure is being seen within the BJP as a major blow to the party’s plans in Tamil Nadu.

Kuppusamy Annamalai, a former IPS officer, gained prominence in Tamil Nadu after joining the BJP and being appointed to head the party’s state unit. For days, there had been speculation about his next political move and a possible exit from the party.

As state chief, the former IPS officer became one of the BJP’s most recognizable faces in Tamil Nadu. He helped energize party workers and raise the party’s profile across the state.

His aggressive campaigning, sharp attacks on rivals, and wide grassroots outreach were widely viewed as key to making the BJP a more assertive player.

During his tenure, the party’s vote share rose from 3.6% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to 11.2% in 2024, marking its best-ever parliamentary performance in Tamil Nadu.

Despite that, the BJP failed to secure a seat, and Annamalai lost his own contest from Coimbatore.

Annamalai to launch his own political party?

According to sources close to Annamalai, he feels Tamil Nadu’s political scene has shifted notably after actor Vijay’s rise as a political force.

Sources added that Annamalai is weighing the launch of a people’s movement, though speculation continues on whether it might later turn into a political party.

Amid talk of him floating a new outfit, Annamalai had earlier indicated that clarity would come soon.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Delhi, he said, “Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days," adding that he would address all questions and explain his position shortly.

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