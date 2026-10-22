K Annamalai comes out in support of CJP protests, questions Delhi Police’s action

Former BJP leader K Annamalai has questioned the Delhi Police’s handling of Cockroach Janata Party protesters

Former BJP leader K Annamalai has raised questions over the detention of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters in Delhi, saying criticism of the police action should be addressed through due process rather than dismissed as political or anti-national.

In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, October 21, Annamalai said he may disagree with some of CJP’s methods but maintained that the group has the right to protest against policies and issues it considers important.

He also urged the Centre to respond to questions surrounding the treatment of protesters instead of resorting to whataboutism.

In 2011, then Gujarat Chief Minister Thiru @narendramodi avl said that if his hands were not tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged war against the central government. Thiru Narendra Modi avl made this statement in response to the police crackdown on the peaceful anti-corruption campaign led at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it. Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases. If you question the violation of due process of law in a democracy, you would be called names, and a barrage of attacks would follow, including being labelled a Foreign Agent. Ever since I asked the Central Government to speak with the protestors during the NEET exam protests, I have faced constant attacks, but I let them pass because I felt it was important to focus on the issues on the ground in Tamil Nadu. I also, in a way, enjoyed this as it would quickly remove the tag of me being a BJP B Team and sent to TN as a Dhurandhar Yesterday during a press meeting, I questioned the Delhi Police’s methods of detaining protestors of CJP. Since yesterday, the attacks have resumed, as expected. For some in the BJP, let me make this categorically clear, in case you have selective amnesia: I left the BJP on June 5, 2026. As I mentioned yesterday, I might not agree with the tactics of the CJP, and I think many of theirs are misguided. But if you ask me whether they have a right to oppose/argue/protest on an issue that they think is important? I would categorically say - YES. So, I would like people to ask the questions again, even if it makes some of them uncomfortable, and I wish the Central Government would answer them instead of resorting to whataboutism. https://t.co/U1VOaaWCLM was Jantar Mantar denotified as a protest site as per a standing order of the Ministry of Home Affairs after a letter was handed over by CJP seeking permission to conduct a protest? https://t.co/Gn79sPgy7b long can we have a system that gives powers to an Asst Commissioner of Police as a Special Executive Magistrate who rules over whether to keep someone in preventive detention? The ACP of Delhi Police stands over the trial where Delhi Police is the complainant against the accused CJP. Now you know which way the wind will blow. 3.On October 19th, why did the Special Executive Magistrate, aka ACP of Delhi Police, deliberately arrive late for the bail hearing of those who were arrested from Jantar Mantar on October 13th and recuse himself, saying there is a threat to his life? Is this some kind of a joke? 4.Why were 8 sureties rejected, and why was the person who came for surety subjected to cross-examination by the Special Executive Magistrate? 5. Any action taken on pellet gun usage by the Delhi police or other actions on Delhi police who have violated the standard operating procedures against the protesters during the NEET fiasco stir? Has no BJP karyakarta in Delhi violated any bond conditions during the previous Congress and AAP governments. I trust the same Delhi police were then also when barricades were jumped and orders disobeyed? How were they dealt with then? Like this? Definitely - NO. Now I hear that the detained functionaries of CJP were released by SEM after the case reached the High Court. I also recently saw a cockroach effigy burned as part of the Dusshera celebrations. Out of curiosity, I tried to find out who is giving this free publicity at a National level. No surprises here. It was led by a BJP MLA, Ashok Goel. My question again is: is the BJP opposing the CJP or giving it free publicity? Does it want the opposition votes to split by making CJP a bigger player? At this rate, the CJP couldn’t have asked for a better PR team, even if it had paid for one! (1/2) — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 21, 2026

Recalls Narendra Modi’s 2011 criticism

Annamalai referred to a 2011 statement by Narendra Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister, in which he had criticised the police crackdown on Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

Annamalai said he believed Modi was right to oppose the police action at the time.

Drawing a comparison with the current situation, he argued that raising questions about possible violations of due process in a democracy should not lead to personal attacks or accusations of being a foreign agent.

Questions raised over Jantar Mantar decision

Annamalai questioned the circumstances surrounding the denotification of Jantar Mantar as an authorised protest site. He asked how the site was denotified under a standing order of the Ministry of Home Affairs after CJP had submitted a request seeking permission to hold a demonstration there.

He also questioned the involvement of Special Executive Magistrates (SEMs) in preventive bond proceedings involving people detained by Delhi Police.

According to Annamalai, concerns could arise over impartiality when a police officer serving as an SEM is dealing with proceedings involving people detained by the same police force.

Annamalai questions surety bond process

The former BJP leader also referred to an October 19 hearing involving people arrested at Jantar Mantar on October 13. He questioned why the magistrate allegedly arrived late and later recused himself, citing a threat to his life.

Annamalai also sought an explanation for the rejection of eight sureties and questioned why a person appearing as a surety was subjected to cross-examination.

He further asked whether any action had been taken over allegations of pellet-gun use by Delhi Police or other alleged violations of standard operating procedures during the NEET protests.

Says he has also questioned Centre earlier

Annamalai said his position on the CJP protests was consistent with his earlier views. He recalled facing criticism after asking the Centre to engage with protesters during the NEET examination protests in Tamil Nadu.

He also pointed out that he had left the BJP on June 5, 2026, saying criticism against him resumed after he spoke about the CJP detentions.

Questions BJP’s approach towards CJP

Annamalai also questioned the BJP’s own approach towards the CJP. He referred to an incident during Dussehra celebrations in which a cockroach effigy was burnt, saying the event was led by BJP MLA Ashok Goel.

He questioned whether such actions could give CJP greater national publicity and potentially contribute to a division of opposition votes.

At the same time, Annamalai criticised the Congress over its protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He questioned the opposition party’s approach while the process was underway and urged political parties not to collectively discredit democratic institutions over alleged mistakes by individuals.

Annamalai rejects ‘anti-national’ allegations

Annamalai also criticised what he described as a tendency to label protesters and critics of the Centre as anti-national or as being backed by foreign forces.

He pointed to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and said investigative agencies and Indian diplomatic missions have mechanisms to track people suspected of working with foreign adversaries.

In his concluding remarks, Annamalai said the Centre had been in power in Delhi for more than 12 years but, in his view, continued to portray the existence of an enemy as a way of maintaining its political relevance.