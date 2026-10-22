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K Annamalai comes out in support of CJP protests, questions Delhi Police’s action

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K Annamalai comes out in support of CJP protests, questions Delhi Police’s action

Former BJP leader K Annamalai has questioned the Delhi Police’s handling of Cockroach Janata Party protesters

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 07:17 AM IST

K Annamalai comes out in support of CJP protests, questions Delhi Police’s action
Annamalai questioned the circumstances surrounding the denotification of Jantar Mantar as an authorised protest site.
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Former BJP leader K Annamalai has raised questions over the detention of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters in Delhi, saying criticism of the police action should be addressed through due process rather than dismissed as political or anti-national.

In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, October 21, Annamalai said he may disagree with some of CJP’s methods but maintained that the group has the right to protest against policies and issues it considers important.

He also urged the Centre to respond to questions surrounding the treatment of protesters instead of resorting to whataboutism.

Recalls Narendra Modi’s 2011 criticism

Annamalai referred to a 2011 statement by Narendra Modi, who was then Gujarat Chief Minister, in which he had criticised the police crackdown on Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

Annamalai said he believed Modi was right to oppose the police action at the time.

Drawing a comparison with the current situation, he argued that raising questions about possible violations of due process in a democracy should not lead to personal attacks or accusations of being a foreign agent.

Questions raised over Jantar Mantar decision

Annamalai questioned the circumstances surrounding the denotification of Jantar Mantar as an authorised protest site. He asked how the site was denotified under a standing order of the Ministry of Home Affairs after CJP had submitted a request seeking permission to hold a demonstration there.

He also questioned the involvement of Special Executive Magistrates (SEMs) in preventive bond proceedings involving people detained by Delhi Police.

According to Annamalai, concerns could arise over impartiality when a police officer serving as an SEM is dealing with proceedings involving people detained by the same police force.

Annamalai questions surety bond process

The former BJP leader also referred to an October 19 hearing involving people arrested at Jantar Mantar on October 13. He questioned why the magistrate allegedly arrived late and later recused himself, citing a threat to his life.

Annamalai also sought an explanation for the rejection of eight sureties and questioned why a person appearing as a surety was subjected to cross-examination.

He further asked whether any action had been taken over allegations of pellet-gun use by Delhi Police or other alleged violations of standard operating procedures during the NEET protests.

Says he has also questioned Centre earlier

Annamalai said his position on the CJP protests was consistent with his earlier views. He recalled facing criticism after asking the Centre to engage with protesters during the NEET examination protests in Tamil Nadu.

He also pointed out that he had left the BJP on June 5, 2026, saying criticism against him resumed after he spoke about the CJP detentions.

Questions BJP’s approach towards CJP

Annamalai also questioned the BJP’s own approach towards the CJP. He referred to an incident during Dussehra celebrations in which a cockroach effigy was burnt, saying the event was led by BJP MLA Ashok Goel.

He questioned whether such actions could give CJP greater national publicity and potentially contribute to a division of opposition votes.

At the same time, Annamalai criticised the Congress over its protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He questioned the opposition party’s approach while the process was underway and urged political parties not to collectively discredit democratic institutions over alleged mistakes by individuals.

Annamalai rejects ‘anti-national’ allegations

Annamalai also criticised what he described as a tendency to label protesters and critics of the Centre as anti-national or as being backed by foreign forces.

He pointed to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and said investigative agencies and Indian diplomatic missions have mechanisms to track people suspected of working with foreign adversaries.

In his concluding remarks, Annamalai said the Centre had been in power in Delhi for more than 12 years but, in his view, continued to portray the existence of an enemy as a way of maintaining its political relevance.

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