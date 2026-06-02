K Annamalai BJP Exit: Ex-Tamil Nadu Chief meets Nitin Nabin, wants cordial parting amid new party buzz

Annamalai plans to enrol like-minded people and build a strong volunteer base. He will work on a larger scale and draw volunteers from different professional and social backgrounds.

Amid strong buzz around K Annamalai's planned exit from the BJP, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief on Tuesday morning met party president Nitin Nabin and organisation secretary BL Santhosh. According to sources close to NDTV, Annamalai has told the party that he wishes to part ways on cordial terms. The party leadership, on the other hand, is still hoping to convince Annamalai to stay, but he seems to have made up his mind.

What Annamalai plans after exit from BJP

Sources close to the IPS officer-turned-politician told NDTV that Annamalai doesn’t see a future for himself in the BJP. Reportedly, the party offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, but he turned it down. According to multiple sources, Annamalai is likely to start with a public movement and later launch a political party.

Annamalai plans to enrol like-minded people and build a strong volunteer base. He will work on a larger scale and draw volunteers from different professional and social backgrounds. He already runs a non-profit leadership program called "We The Leaders", which could serve as the base for his larger political project. Sources add that the outfit he eventually launches may contest the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu. That would be an early test of his personal popularity and organisational strength.

Annamalai's BJP exit rumours

The development comes almost a month after the Tamil Nadu polls, where the BJP won just 1 seat out of 234. During his time as state BJP chief, Annamalai raised the party’s visibility in Tamil Nadu, a state usually dominated by Dravidian parties. Through aggressive campaigns, grassroots tours, and social media outreach, he expanded the BJP’s organisational footprint and built a strong personal following. Annamalai had wanted the BJP to contest the state polls alone, believing the party had enough momentum.

But the central leadership revived the alliance with AIADMK to consolidate anti-DMK votes. The alliance returned after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami reportedly pushed for leadership changes in the Tamil Nadu BJP, which led to Annamalai being replaced as state president. Speculation about him being sidelined grew when Annamalai neither contested the 2026 Assembly election nor took a major role in the BJP campaign.