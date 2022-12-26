Search icon
Video: Jyotiraditya Scindia helps MP minister wear slippers after assurance of road work completion in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar had stopped wearing shoes for the construction of roads in his area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh’s Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar had vowed not to wear slippers until the roads in his constituency Gwalior were not repaired. However, he finally wore slippers on Sunday after two months on the assurance of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The state energy minister, a staunch loyalist of Scindia, was offered a pair of shoes by the latter during the day. A video from the event has also surfaced on social media. 

Scindia told reporters that MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given approval for the road works and they will be soon completed and inaugurated. Tomar had stopped wearing shoes for the construction of roads in his area, he said.

Who is Pradyumna Singh Tomar?

Tomar was among several Congress MLAs who quit the party in March 2020 along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government. He won a bypoll on a BJP ticket in 2020 and was made energy minister in the Chouhan government.

