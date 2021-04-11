Jyotiba Phule Jayanti: History, significance and facts about Jyotirao Govindrao Phule

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was an Indian writer, social activist, thinker and anti-caste social reformer from Maharashtra. He is known to work towards the eradication of untouchability and the caste system and for his efforts in educating women. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India. He was born on April 11, 1827, and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Jyotiba Phule Jayanti every year.

Phule started his first school for girls in 1848 in Pune at Tatyasaheb Bhide's residence (Bhidewada).[5] He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) to attain equal rights for people from exploited castes. People from all religions and castes could become a part of this association which worked for the upliftment of the oppressed classes. Phule is regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement in Maharashtra. He was bestowed with the honorific Mahatma title by Maharashtrian social activist Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar in 1888.

Phule's social activism included many fields including eradication of untouchability and the caste system, education of women and the Dalits, and welfare of downtrodden women.

Jyotiba Phule died in November 1890 in Pune.