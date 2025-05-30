The new judge Justice Anjaria’s term is until March 23, 2030, Justice Bishnoi until March 25, 2029, and Justice Chandurkar until April 7, 2030.

The Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Friday administered the oath to three new judges–Justice NV Anjaria, Justice Vija Bishnoi and Justice Atul S Chandurkar. The Central Government on May 29 had approved the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to elevate these high court judges to the apex court.

With these new appointments, the Supreme Court has regained its full strength of 34 judges. The new judge Justice Anjaria’s term is until March 23, 2030, Justice Bishnoi until March 25, 2029, and Justice Chandurkar until April 7, 2030. However, another vacancy will soon open as Justice Bela M Trivedi is set to retire on June 9.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by CJI Gavai had recommended their elevation on May 26. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X, stating that the President has approved the elevation of these judges to the Supreme Court after consulting with the Chief Justice of India.

Justice NV Anjaria

Justice NV Anjaria, who began his legal career at the Gujarat High Court in August 1988, was appointed an Additional Judge on November 21, 2011, and became a permanent judge on September 6, 2013. He was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on February 25, 2024. He completed his graduation from HL College of Commerce and Sir LA Shah Law College and later earned a Master's in Law.

Justice Vijay Bishnoi

Born on March 26, 1964, in Jodhpur, Justice Bishnoi was enrolled as an advocate on July 8, 1989, practised at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal in Jodhpur. He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013, and became a permanent judge on January 7, 2015. He assumed office as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on February 5, 2024.

Justice AS Chandurkar

Born on 7 April 1965, Justice AS Chandurkar went to St Vincents' High School, Pune, and graduated from Ness Wadia College, Pune and also ILS Law College, Pune. He began his legal career in Mumbai in July 1988, later shifting his practice to Nagpur in 1992. He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013.

