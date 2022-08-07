Search icon
#JusticeForMandeepKaur trends on Twitter after Sikh women dies by suicide, know reason behind her death

A Sikh woman in the US named Mandeep Kaur died by suicide after citing years of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

Mandeep Kaur died by suicide in the US. (Photo - Video screengrab)

Massive outrage and anger erupted on social media soon after a heartbreaking video of a woman saying that she is being abused by her husband surfaced on social media. The woman who uploaded the video, Mandeep Kaur, has died by suicide after citing years of abuse and beatings by her husband.

Mandeep Kaur - who was a 30-year-old Sikh woman residing in New York, United States - committed suicide shortly after recording a video where she revealed that she was being abused and “receiving daily beatings” by her husband.

The video filmed by Kaur before her tragic death went viral on social media, and sparked a major debate about marital stigmas, domestic abuse, and the treatment of NRI wives by their husbands and in-laws.  In the video, the Indian-origin woman can be heard saying, “I tolerated all of it, hoping that he will mend his ways one day.”

Mandeep Kaur, who left behind two daughters aged 4 and 6, was uncontrollably weeping in the video doing rounds on social media. She alleged that she was being abused by her husband and “receiving daily beatings for birthing daughter”.

Narrating her story in Punjabi, she said that her husband and in-laws "forcing" her to die by suicide. "Daddy, I am going to die, please forgive me,” she said.

After her video surfaced online, netizens started showering support for deceased Mandeep Kaur through the hashtag #JusticeForMandeepKaur, sharing their shock and outrage over the continued stigma of domestic abuse and problems faced by NRI women in their marital homes.

(Trigger Warning: Mention of domestic abuse, violence)

 

 

 

 

Netizens demanded that the New York Police Department take her husband into custody as soon as possible, and hand over the custody of Kaur’s daughters to her family in India.

Now, Mandeep’s father Jaspal Singh has filed a case against her husband in Uttar Pradesh, on the charge of abetment to suicide. Kaur and Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu got married in 2015 after the union was arranged by both of their families.

