Justice Yashwant Varma resigns from Allahabad HC amid impeachment proceedings over cash controversy

Justice Yashwant Varma resigned from the Allahabad High Court amid impeachment proceedings over alleged corruption linked to cash recovery from his residence.

Yashwant Varma has stepped down from his position as a judge of the Allahabad High Court, bringing an abrupt end to ongoing impeachment proceedings against him. His resignation follows months of controversy linked to corruption allegations involving a large cash recovery from his residence.

Resignation Submitted Without Explanation

In a letter addressed to Droupadi Murmu, Justice Varma formally tendered his resignation with immediate effect. Notably, he chose not to disclose specific reasons behind his decision, instead expressing 'deep anguish' over the circumstances that led him to step down.

Sources indicate that with his resignation, the impeachment process initiated in Parliament will now cease, as such proceedings become redundant once a judge vacates office.

Cash Recovery Sparked Controversy

The controversy dates back to March 2025, when a substantial amount of cash was reportedly discovered at Justice Varma’s official residence in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone. At the time, he was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court. The cash, some of which was allegedly burnt, was found in a storeroom near staff quarters.

Justice Varma has consistently denied any connection to the money, maintaining that neither he nor his family stored cash in that space. He also pointed out that the room was accessible to multiple individuals.

Judicial and Parliamentary Action

Following the incident, the Supreme Court of India constituted a three-judge panel to conduct an internal inquiry. The committee later submitted its findings to then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

In response, Justice Varma was relieved of judicial duties and transferred to the Allahabad High Court, with instructions that no cases be assigned to him. In an unusual move, visual evidence related to the cash recovery was also made public.

Separately, impeachment proceedings were initiated at the parliamentary level. Om Birla constituted a committee to investigate the allegations, while Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the process was underway earlier this year.

Pension Benefits Remain Intact

With his resignation, Justice Varma remains eligible for post-retirement benefits, including pension. Had he been removed through impeachment, he would have forfeited these entitlements.

End of a Rare Legal Episode

The episode marks one of the rare instances where a sitting high court judge faced both judicial inquiry and parliamentary action simultaneously. His resignation effectively closes the chapter, though it leaves behind significant questions about judicial accountability and institutional processes.