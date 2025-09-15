Justice Yashwant Varma resignation: Are pension benefits still in the picture?

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INDIA
Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has tendered his resignation to the President of India. He had been facing an inquiry by a committee set up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after a huge stash of cash was recovered from his home last year. As part of an impeachment-related inquiry, a parliamentary committee initiated an examination of allegations linked to the alleged cash haul, but he resigned before the process began.
Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has tendered his resignation to the President of India. He had been facing an inquiry by a committee set up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after a huge stash of cash was recovered from his home last year. As part of an impeachment-related inquiry, a parliamentary committee initiated an examination of allegations linked to the alleged cash haul, but he resigned before the process began.
As per legal nuances, after his resignation is accepted, Justice Varma would be entitled to pension and other benefits that a high court judge gets upon retirement. The inquiry panel to defend himself against the corruption charges was to be held between April 10 and April 14. Had parliament removed him, he would have been deprived of the benefits.