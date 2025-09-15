FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Justice Yashwant Varma resignation: Are pension benefits still in the picture?

Ahead of Iran-US talks, Tehran sets two preconditions, as JD Vance sets off for Pakistan

Bollywood's biggest superstar, was once called 'finished', had 3 back-to-back duds, now grossed Rs 3000 crore with 2 films

Telecom Patent Battle Ends with Rs 152 Crore Damages Against Rosenberger

LSG finally announce Wanindu Hasaranga's replacement in IPL 2026, sign South African leg-spinner for Rs 1 cr

Kumbh viral girl Monalisa a minor? Investigation finds fraud case, police files POCSO against husband Farman

RR vs RCB Highlights: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering 78 off 26 powers Rajasthan Royals extend unbeaten streak

US-Iran ceasefire: Trump says Tehran had "no cards" left, 'they are alive today to negotiate'

West Bengal Election 2026: Babri Masjid fame Humayun Kabir threatens Mamata Banerjee, to move court| Watch 'sting video'

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi kick promote their comedy-horror in jam-packed Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Justice Yashwant Varma resignation: Are pension benefits still in the picture?

Justice Yashwant Varma resignation: Are pension benefits still in the picture?

RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals

RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck vs RR

Telecom Patent Battle Ends with Rs 152 Crore Damages Against Rosenberger

Telecom Patent Battle Ends with Rs 152 Crore Damages Against Rosenberger

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals

RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck vs RR

Anant Ambani's Vantara University: How different is Mukesh Ambani's son's 'modern-day Gurukul' from other educational institutions| Inside pics

Anant Ambani's Vantara University: How is it different from other institutions?

Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash after KKR vs PBKS game

Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash

HomeIndia

INDIA

Justice Yashwant Varma resignation: Are pension benefits still in the picture?

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has tendered his resignation to the President of India. He had been facing an inquiry by a committee set up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after a huge stash of cash was recovered from his home last year.  As part of an impeachment-related inquiry, a parliamentary committee initiated an examination of allegations linked to the alleged cash haul, but he resigned before the process began.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 12:35 AM IST

Justice Yashwant Varma resignation: Are pension benefits still in the picture?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has tendered his resignation to the President of India. He had been facing an inquiry by a committee set up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after a huge stash of cash was recovered from his home last year.  As part of an impeachment-related inquiry, a parliamentary committee initiated an examination of allegations linked to the alleged cash haul, but he resigned before the process began.

As per legal nuances, after his resignation is accepted, Justice Varma would be entitled to pension and other benefits that a high court judge gets upon retirement. The inquiry panel to defend himself against the corruption charges was to be held between April 10 and April 14. Had parliament removed him, he would have been deprived of the benefits.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahead of Iran-US talks, Tehran sets two preconditions, as JD Vance sets off for Pakistan
Ahead of Iran-US talks, Tehran sets two preconditions, as JD Vance sets off for
Bollywood's biggest superstar, was once called 'finished', had 3 back-to-back duds, now grossed Rs 3000 crore with 2 films
Bollywood's biggest superstar, was once called 'finished', earned Rs 3000 crore
Telecom Patent Battle Ends with Rs 152 Crore Damages Against Rosenberger
Telecom Patent Battle Ends with Rs 152 Crore Damages Against Rosenberger
LSG finally announce Wanindu Hasaranga's replacement in IPL 2026, sign South African leg-spinner for Rs 1 cr
LSG finally announce Wanindu Hasaranga's replacement in IPL 2026
Kumbh viral girl Monalisa a minor? Investigation finds fraud case, police files POCSO against husband Farman
Kumbh viral girl Monalisa a minor? Police files POCSO against her husband
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck against Rajasthan Royals
RR vs RCB: Phil Salt registers unwanted IPL record with golden duck vs RR
Anant Ambani's Vantara University: How different is Mukesh Ambani's son's 'modern-day Gurukul' from other educational institutions| Inside pics
Anant Ambani's Vantara University: How is it different from other institutions?
Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash after KKR vs PBKS game
Who is Shresta Iyer? Sister of PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer who faced backlash
Best of Vijay Varma: From Pink to Dahaad, most powerful roles, ahead of Matka King
Best of Vijay Varma: From Pink to Dahaad, most powerful roles, ahead
Before Justice Yashwant Varma, these Indian judges faced impeachment motion; details here
Before Justice Yashwant Varma, these Indian judges faced impeachment motion
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement