Last year, when Chief Justice DY Chandrachud symbolically had a blindfold removed from India’s Statue of Justice and placed the Constitution in its hand, he redefined the vision of justice. This act represents a shift toward transparency, constitutional fidelity, and a judiciary that values wisdom over unthinking neutrality.

In Indian mythology, justice is rarely depicted as blind or having blindfolds. Such an association could be witnessed in mythologies such as Mahabharata where Gandhari took upon a blind-fold upon learning of the blindness of her husband – Dhritarashtra. In the same epic, we come across another character – Yudhisthira who is guided by a system of knowledge, integrity, and morality.

In the 21st century though, the right question should not be around mythology but rather navigating complexities with newer technologies such as Artificial Intelligence. Can AI help us deliver a better justice system?

AI as an Enabler of Informed Justice

In India, AI initiatives such as the Supreme Court's SUVAAS project (Supreme Court VidhikAnuvaad Software), which uses machine learning for translating legal documents, mark the first steps toward integrating technology into the judicial system. The AI-enabled translation tool is anticipated to make courtroom proceedings faster and simpler.

Globally, AI has already transformed legal systems by enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. A report by Deloitte estimates that over 100,000 legal roles globally will be automated by AI in the coming decade, revolutionizing how courts operate.

An empowered AI-platform could additionally analyze millions of past judgments, legislative nuances, and constitutional principles to provide evidence-based insights. This is not about replacing human judgment but augmenting it. Much like Yudhishthira who used his sense of morality, judges could utilize AI tools to navigate complex cases with clarity, fairness, and empathy, ensuring justice remains grounded in truth rather than bias or expediency.

Replacing the Sword with the Constitution

Chief Justice Chandrachud’s replacement of the sword with the Constitution symbolizes a judiciary that prioritizes rights over retribution. Similarly, AI can assist in contextualizing legal arguments through a constitutional lens. Tools like predictive analytics and natural language processing could identify systemic biases, ensuring decisions align with fundamental rights and democratic values.

For example, jurisdictions like Estonia already employ AI to adjudicate small claims disputes, expediting resolution while reducing court backlogs. Estonia for the unversed is already on course to instill a robot judge to tackle legal pendency. Such a took applied judiciously in India, could help tackle a staggering pendency of over 4.3 crore cases, as per the National Judicial Data Grid.

The removal of the blindfold is also a call for transparency. With AI, courts can enhance public trust by documenting how judgments are informed by data, precedents, and constitutional principles. AI-based tools like Legal Analytics can provide real-time insights into trends and inconsistencies, making justice more predictable and less opaque.

Of course, integrating AI into the legal system comes with challenges. Data privacy, algorithmic biases, and the need for ethical guidelines are critical concerns. Policymakers must ensure that AI tools are designed with robust safeguards, ensuring they augment rather than undermine the judiciary’s autonomy.

As India’s judiciary seeks to modernize, it must retain its core values of wisdom and fairness. Chief Justice Chandrachud’s symbolic gesture invites us to rethink how we deliver justice—not blindly, but with full awareness.By embracing AI, India has the opportunity to create a judicial system that is faster, fairer, and deeply informed. Much like Yudhishthira’s unwavering commitment to dharma, technology can empower the judiciary to uphold the Constitution’s promises with transparency and integrity.



The author is the visionary founder of Lexlegis.AI, a pioneering AI-driven legal solutions research firm in India.



(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)