Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd CJI: Know all about his educational qualifications, family members, and more

Justice Surya Kant on Monday took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI), succeeding BR Gavai, who officially retired on November 23. With humble beginnings, Justice Kant has scripted several firsts as he assumes charge of the country's highest judicial office. He has become the first-ever Haryana-born Chief Justice of India. Justice Kant, aged 63 years, will serve for just over 14 months until February 9, 2027, when he turns 65 -- the retirement age for Supreme Court judges.

Justice Kant was born on February 10, 1962 in Petwar village of Haryana's Hisar district. His father Madan Gopal Shastri taught Sanskrit at a government school, and his mother was a homemaker. Justice Kant is the youngest of five siblings, comprising four brothers and a sister. Justice Kant's sister Kamla Devi, 74, lives in Jind. One of his brothers, Dr Shiv Kant, is a pulmonologist in Bhiwani, and another brother, Dev Kant, 66, retired from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) as an instructor and settled in Hisar. CJI Kant's wife, Savita Kant, retired as principal of a government college in Panchkula. They reportedly have two daughters.

Justice Kant attended a school in his native village in Hisar. He pursued graduation from the Government PG College in Hisar and earned his LLB (law degree) from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in 1984. Justice Kant completed his LLM as a sitting judge from Kurukshetra University through distance learning in 2011, standing first in the university. The first in his family to take up law, Justice Kant became the youngest advocate general of Haryana at the age of 38. In 2004, he was appointed judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court at age 42. He was appointed Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in October 2018. Justice Kant became a Supreme Court judge less than a year later, on May 24, 2019.