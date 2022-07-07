Justice Rohini Commission, set up to examine sub-categorisation of OBCs, gets 13th extension

Representational Image

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have given its nod to a proposal to grant a fresh six-month extension to the Justice Rohini Commission, set up to examine the sub-categorisation of OBCs and equitable distribution of benefits reserved for them, according to government sources quoted by news agency PTI.

The commission has been given time till July 31, 2023 in what is reported to be the 13th extension, which the panel is learnt to have not asked for.

The government had constituted the commission on October 2, 2017 under Article 340 of the Constitution to examine the issues related to the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes.

The development comes a month after Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry Secretary R Subrahmanyam had told reporters that the commission had not sought any more extension and would submit its report by this July-end when its present term ends.

The mandate of the commission includes examining the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities included in the broad category of Other Backward Classes with reference to such classes included in the Central List, working out the mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters in a scientific approach for their sub-categorisation.

The commission's mandate is also to take up the exercise of identifying the respective castes or communities or sub-castes or synonyms in the Central List of Other Backward Classes and classifying them into their respective sub-categories.

The move also gains significance as it comes amid growing demands for a caste census — from opposition parties as well as the BJP’s allies in the NDA.

The Indian Express quoted a commission member saying that they were ready with the report and recommendations, “but we want feedback from states before submitting it”.

“This process is important, as states must have a say. Besides delays due to the pandemic, consultation with states is a big exercise and will take time,” he said.