Justice NV Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday took over as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. He is now the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) and succeeded the post after Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 24, 2021, 12:17 PM IST

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday took over as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. He is now the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) and succeeded the post after Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde. 

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Justice Ramana in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and many other dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Justice Ramana is scheduled to retire on August 26, 2022. It may be recalled that in March incumbent Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde had recommended Justice Ramana as his successor. CJI Bobde is due to retire on April 23.

Justice Ramana was born on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. He got enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

Justice Ramana was appointed as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000 and discharged his duties as acting Chief Justice from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013. Justice Ramana was appointed the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and later as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

Justice Ramana is very experienced hand and has been part of several historic cases and judgments. Justice Ramana was also part of the bench that passed the order in 2020 to restore internet access in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, and the judgment where it was ruled by the SC that the value of a work done by a woman at home was not less than that of the husband in the office.

Justice Ramana, a first-generation lawyer passionate about Carnatic music, worked as a journalist for two years from 1979 to 1980, reporting on political and legal matters for the Eenadu newspaper.

