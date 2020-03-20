'Justice has prevailed': PM Modi hails execution of Nirbhaya convicts

Hours after the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were executed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to hail the development and said that 'justice has prevailed'.

"Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women," he said.

Modi also added that "Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity."

Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women. Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

The four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged together at 5:30 am on Friday after their last-ditch effort to stay the execution was thwarted by Delhi High court on Thursday evening.

Hours before the hanging, they cried inconsolably inside their cells, according to reports. They were extremely restless during the night and did not sleep.

The convicts were closely monitored by the Tihar Jail authorities and orders had been issued to keep an eye on them so that they don't create any sort of distraction to delay the execution.

A trial court in Delhi had on March 5 issued fresh death warrants for Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31), ordering their execution on March 20 at 5.30 am.